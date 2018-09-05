Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Business JUST IN: Total, NNPC, other partners to launch Egina crude in Singapore – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
French oil major, Total and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) along with some other partners will, later this month, launch Egina crude in Singapore.

The launch will take place at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC), scheduled to hold from September 24 to 26, …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NOXV7V

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top