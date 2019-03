A three-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has reserved ruling on the ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking an order granting them access to inspect the electoral materials used for the …Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TyWHnl Get More Nigeria Political News