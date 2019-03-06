Politics Just In: Tribunal Reserves Ruling On PDP, Atiku’s Application For Inspection Of Election Materials – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A three-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja has reserved ruling on the ex-parte motion filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, seeking an order granting them access to inspect the electoral materials used for the …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2TyWHnl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[98]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top