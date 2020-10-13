Metro JUST IN: Wike makes U-turn joins #EndSARS protest – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

JUST IN: Wike makes U-turn joins #EndSARS protest - New Telegraph

Nyesome Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, who had earlier banned #EndSAR protest in the state, has made a u-turn and joined the protesters in calling for an end to police brutality. Wike in a statement issued on Monday night by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
Metro Wike bans #EndSARS protests in Rivers State - Premium Times
Replies
0
Views
217
ese
E
C
Metro Gov Wike says #EndSARS protesters will be arrested in Rivers – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
138
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro #EndSARS: Inspector, two others killed in Lagos – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
290
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Video: Massive #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt despite Wike’s order - PM News
Replies
0
Views
203
ese
E
E
Metro #EndSARS: One killed, another injured as police disrupt protest in Ogbomosho - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
283
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

Top