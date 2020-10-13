Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
JUST IN: Wike makes U-turn joins #EndSARS protest - New Telegraph
Nyesome Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, who had earlier banned #EndSAR protest in the state, has made a u-turn and joined the protesters in calling for an end to police brutality. Wike in a statement issued on Monday night by Paulinus Nsirim, Commissioner for Information and Communications...
www.newtelegraphng.com