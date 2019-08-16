JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro JUST IN: Workers in Nigerian universities begin warning strike – Premium Times Nigeria

Nigerian university workers have announced a warning strike from Monday, to press the federal government to meet their demands. The one-week strike will last from August 19 to 23. Non-academic staff of universities had earlier planned for a nationwide protest on July 15 ahead of an indefinite …

