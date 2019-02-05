Politics Justice Onnoghen: APC Senators drag Saraki to Supreme Court – Daily Post Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Caucus in the Senate has filed a suit at the Supreme Court, against the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, with regards to the suit he earlier filed over the suspension of Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari. …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2D8ni0n

