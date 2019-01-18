Metro Justice Onnoghen: Why CJN must appear before CCT – Muslim group – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has insisted that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen, must face trial.

According to the group, the evidence was too overwhelming and the onus was on the CJN to prove his innocence. More than 45 legal …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RSxy6d

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top