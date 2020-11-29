Politics Justice Salami’s panel report inconsistent with EFCC Act –AIG Hassan (rtd) – New Telegraph News


Justice Salami's panel report inconsistent with EFCC Act –AIG Hassan (rtd) - New Telegraph

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Bala Hassan, has faulted two of Justice Ayo Salami Panel’s recommendations, which seek to oust police officers from the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the recommendation asking the Chairman of the...
