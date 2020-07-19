#JusticeforUwa: We were offered N1m- Suspects involved in the rape and murder of UNIBEN student, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, paraded (video)
Men of the Edo state police command have arrested and paraded six suspects in connection with the rape and murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the Univer
www.lindaikejisblog.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!