American singer, Justin Timberlake, has announced the rescheduled dates for his “Man of the Woods Tour,” after postponing six December concerts due to bruised vocal cords.
The platinum-selling singer and performer had been pushing back dates since late October due to bruised vocal cords, but his rebooted tour will now start …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2C8bgEE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The platinum-selling singer and performer had been pushing back dates since late October due to bruised vocal cords, but his rebooted tour will now start …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – https://ift.tt/2C8bgEE
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]