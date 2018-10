Italian champions Juventus have backed their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of a summon being issued for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner over an alleged rape.Kathryn Mayorga accused the player of sexual assault in her hotel room in 2009 via an interview released last Friday by …read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2CsL2yg Get More Nigeria Sports News