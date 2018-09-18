Italian champions Juventus have backed their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of a summon being issued for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner over an alleged rape.
Kathryn Mayorga accused the player of sexual assault in her hotel room in 2009 via an interview released last Friday by …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2CsL2yg
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Kathryn Mayorga accused the player of sexual assault in her hotel room in 2009 via an interview released last Friday by …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2CsL2yg
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]