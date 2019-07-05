Juventus released a statement confirming Coach Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia after struggling with flu.
The tactician was taken ill last week and required medical treatment on several occasions, including just before their traditional pre-season in-house friendly with the youth team in Villar Perosa.
