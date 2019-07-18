JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Juventus make De Ligt world’s most expensive defender – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 8, 2019 Ajax’s Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt reacts after Ajax Amsterdam lost the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena, in Amsterdam. – …

download (6).jpg

read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2SnkDa2

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top