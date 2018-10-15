Dr Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporate (NNPC) and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu said the huge gas deposit in the country was a veritable tool for economic diversification.
They both made the assertion on Monday at the Nigerian Gas Association …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Eo4xtC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
They both made the assertion on Monday at the Nigerian Gas Association …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Eo4xtC
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]