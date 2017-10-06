Submit Post Advertise

Politics Kachikwu Finally Gets Attention Of Buhari

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 6, 2017 at 12:27 PM.

    The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, is currently in a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

    Since the leaked letter to the President, this is the first one-on-one meeting between the President and the Minister.

    Kachikwu had written to Buhari on the conduct of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

    The Minister arrived the Presidential Villa at about 11.40am for the meeting.

    Detail later…
     

