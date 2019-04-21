Politics Kadaria, Zamfara And PMB – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Kadaria Ahmed, the media personality who anchored ‘The Candidate’, a question and answer presidential candidates television programme during the run-up to the last elections, has somewhat become the iconic voice for Zamfara state; very similar to the lady, Alaa Salaah of Sudan, in the ouster of the Sudanese …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2UQbfAj

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[27]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top