Despite the 36 candidates running in the governorship election in Kaduna State, the political atmosphere has remained rather dull save for a few activities by candidates vying for other elective positions.
Though the official figure of parties contesting in the election is high, those which activities are felt …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2EprMlv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Though the official figure of parties contesting in the election is high, those which activities are felt …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2EprMlv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]