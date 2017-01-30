The Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), said on Monday that it would not participate in the warning strike ordered by the national executive council of the union. Dr Aliyu Ibrahim, the ASUP Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that the chapter was not part of the decision to embark on the strike and had not received any communication on the matter. “Ideally, the national executives should have invited all the chairmen of the chapters before arriving at that decision. “I was not invited to any meeting and have not received any official letter on the planned warning strike, “said. Ibrahim advised student of the polytechnic to be in school, adding that all academic staff would be in class. NAN