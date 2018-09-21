Politics Kaduna declares free education for girls in public secondary schools – Daily Trust

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared free education for all female students in public secondary schools in Kaduna state. The commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Malam Ja’afaru Sani, disclosed this on Friday at a training for primary school teachers in the state.


According to him, the development was …



