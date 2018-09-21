Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared free education for all female students in public secondary schools in Kaduna state. The commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Malam Ja’afaru Sani, disclosed this on Friday at a training for primary school teachers in the state.
According to him, the development was …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2QQKFkR
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to him, the development was …
Read more via Daily Trust – https://ift.tt/2QQKFkR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]