Video Kaduna governor: I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Kaduna governor: I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – TODAY News
  • Buhari mourns Prince Philip – The Nation News
  • Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikejis blog
  • Why I Chose To Be Treated At A Nigerian Private Clinic – Aisha Buhari – Daily Trust News
  • Presidency To Extend Buhari’s Stay In UK Amid Protests Over Medical Treatment – Sahara Reporters
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Kaduna governor: I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – TODAY News

https://www.today.ng/news/nigeria/kaduna-governor-pay-ransom-son-kidnapped-357676
Politics - Buhari mourns Prince Philip – The Nation News

https://thenationonlineng.net/buhari-mourns-prince-philip/
Politics - Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikejis blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/4/imo-state-government-accuses-former-governor-rochas-okorocha-of-being-behind-the-attacks-in-the-state.html
Politics - Why I Chose To Be Treated At A Nigerian Private Clinic – Aisha Buhari – Daily Trust News

https://dailytrust.com/aisha-buhari-why-i-chose-to-be-treated-at-a-nigerian-private-clinic-instead-of-going-to-london
Politics - Presidency To Extend Buhari’s Stay In UK Amid Protests Over Medical Treatment – Sahara Reporters

http://saharareporters.com/2021/04/09/exclusive-presidency-extend-buhari%E2%80%99s-stay-uk-amid-protests-over-medical-treatment
