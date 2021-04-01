Kayode Israel
Kaduna govt asks court to sentence El-Zakzaky, wife - New Telegraph
The lead counsel to the Kaduna State Government in the trial of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat, Dari Bayero, yesterday prayed the state High Court to overrule the defence and sentence the defendants as provided by law. Bayero who…
www.newtelegraphng.com