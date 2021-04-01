Metro Kaduna govt asks court to sentence El-Zakzaky, wife – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Kaduna govt asks court to sentence El-Zakzaky, wife - New Telegraph

The lead counsel to the Kaduna State Government in the trial of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El- Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat, Dari Bayero, yesterday prayed the state High Court to overrule the defence and sentence the defendants as provided by law. Bayero who…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Kaduna govt opens “secret trial” of El-Zakzaky, wife – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
345
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Metro News
Metro Court orders full medical care for El-Zakzaky, wife – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
666
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News
C
Metro Health of Zakzaky, wife continues to deteriorate, says IMN – The Guardian Nigeria News
Replies
0
Views
451
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro EXCLUSIVE: U.S govt asks court to block information on Hushpuppi’s victims, others – Premium Times News
Replies
0
Views
295
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Metro News
Metro El-Zakzaky: Shi’ite sends tough message to Presidency – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
554
Nigeria Metro News
Nigeria Metro News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top