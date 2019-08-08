The Kaduna state government says Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), must not seek asylum in India.
In a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the government of Kaduna which is currently prosecuting El-Zakzaky, said steps must be taken …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2KxtMth
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the government of Kaduna which is currently prosecuting El-Zakzaky, said steps must be taken …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2KxtMth
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[131]