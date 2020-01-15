Business Kaduna govt seals 2 banks’ premises over N295m unpaid taxes – Newtelegraph

#1
The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) yesterday sealed the premises of Keystone Bank and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in Kaduna over alleged unpaid taxes. The Executive Chairman of the Service, Dr. Zaid Abubakar told newsmen in Kaduna that the banks allegedly owed the state government …

Kaduna.png

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QUNWBS

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top