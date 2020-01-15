The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) yesterday sealed the premises of Keystone Bank and First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in Kaduna over alleged unpaid taxes. The Executive Chairman of the Service, Dr. Zaid Abubakar told newsmen in Kaduna that the banks allegedly owed the state government …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QUNWBS
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QUNWBS
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]