Kaduna: Gunmen abduct 17 family members, four others - New Telegraph
Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted 21 farmers in Kaduna State at the weekend. The abduction occurred at Udawa village in the Chikun Local Government Area, not far from the Birnin-Gwari Road. It was learnt that 17 of those abducted, including four others who sustained various degrees of...
www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!