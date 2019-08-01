Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Kaduna house of horror, 300 children found chained, starved, sexually abused

According to the report, the people manning the house of horror claim it’s an Islamic rehabilitation centre.

The detained children said they were forced to fast, and that they were were being sexually abused.

The police suspected that the children may be undergoing some form of indoctrination.

All the children have been moved, the report said.



