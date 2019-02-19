A group, Violent Incidents & Election Atrocity Fusion Centre (VIAFUC), has called for the retraction of alleged killing of 66 persons at Kajuru, Kaduna State by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.
LEADERSHIP recalls that the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai through his senior special assistant, Samuel …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2V59KKk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
LEADERSHIP recalls that the Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai through his senior special assistant, Samuel …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2V59KKk
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]