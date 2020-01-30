Metro Kaduna Pastor arrested for kidnapping self and demanding 5m from family – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Police said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.


Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a pastor, Clement James for allegedly kidnapping himself and demanding a N5m ransom from his family members. In a statement by Yakubu Sabo, the command’s spokesperson, the …

pastor.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/3aNt0EV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top