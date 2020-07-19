Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Entertainment Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5 – BellaNaija

#1
www.bellanaija.com

Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5

Hey BellaNaijarians! We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru, and it was absolutely fun speaking with her as she answered 10 questions about her time in the house, whose eviction vote surprised her the most, her friendship with Neo, and her plans for the future. Watch...
www.bellanaija.com www.bellanaija.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Place your Ad here for $150.00 per Month!
 
[44]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top