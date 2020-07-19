Kaisha Answers 10 Questions about Her #BBNaija Experience & Plans After the Show | #BNxBBNaija5
Hey BellaNaijarians! We had a quick chat with #BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kaisha Umaru, and it was absolutely fun speaking with her as she answered 10 questions about her time in the house, whose eviction vote surprised her the most, her friendship with Neo, and her plans for the future. Watch...
