Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for inaugurating an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami.
Applauding the President’s efforts in fixing the nation’s economy, the lawmaker expressed confidence in the membership of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32HxNTe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Applauding the President’s efforts in fixing the nation’s economy, the lawmaker expressed confidence in the membership of …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32HxNTe
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]