Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Kankara abductions: We're still searching for 333 students - Masari - New Telegraph
Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday confirmed that they were still searching for 333 out of the 839 students abducted on Saturday from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara. The school was attacked on Friday night by a large party of bandits who were said to have…
www.newtelegraphng.com