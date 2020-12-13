Metro Kankara abductions: We’re still searching for 333 students – Masari – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Kankara abductions: We're still searching for 333 students - Masari - New Telegraph

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Sunday confirmed that they were still searching for 333 out of the 839 students abducted on Saturday from Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara. The school was attacked on Friday night by a large party of bandits who were said to have…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro Masari shuts all boarding schools after abduction of students – PM News
Replies
0
Views
192
Kayode Israel
K
E
Metro Masari confirms over 300 students missing after Katsina attack - The Cable
Replies
0
Views
132
ese
E
E
Metro Three men arrested in Katsina for ''insulting'' President Buhari, Governor Masari on social media - Linda Ikejis Blog
Replies
0
Views
1K
ese
E
C
Politics Masari bans NGOs from IDP camps in Katsina – Vanguard News
Replies
0
Views
373
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Masari urges Katsina women to cry out against rape – The Nation News
Replies
0
Views
246
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top