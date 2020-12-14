Video Kankara schoolboys: Buhari under fire for failing to see parents | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Kankara schoolboys: Buhari under fire for failing to see parents – Daily Post News
  • Plot To Sack Secondus As PDP Chairman Thickens, Wike Withdraws Support For Him – Independent News
  • Google applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs suffer rare outage, with users unable to access services - BBC
  • The task is easy’ — defence minister says abducted students will be rescued soon - The Cable
  • COVID-19: Boss Mustapha Goes Into Self-isolation As Family Members Test Positive – Nairaland
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Kankara schoolboys: Buhari under fire for failing to see parents – Daily Post News

https://dailypost.ng/2020/12/14/kankara-schoolboys-buhari-under-fire-for-failing-to-see-parents/
Politics - Plot To Sack Secondus As PDP Chairman Thickens, Wike Withdraws Support For Him – Independent News

https://www.independent.ng/plot-to-sack-secondus-as-pdp-chair-thickens/
Metro - Google applications including YouTube, Gmail and Docs suffer rare outage, with users unable to access services - BBC

https://t.co/TjWbZdKBAO
Metro - The task is easy’ — defence minister says abducted students will be rescued soon - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/the-task-is-easy-defence-minister-says-abducted-students-will-be-rescued-soon
Metro - COVID-19: Boss Mustapha Goes Into Self-isolation As Family Members Test Positive – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6312384/covid-19-boss-mustapha-goes-into
