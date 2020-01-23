Entertainment Kannywood rallies round Maryam Booth – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
The Alhassan Kwalle-led Kannywood Guild of Artistes has said that it will not ban Kannywood top actress Maryam Booth whose nude video was leaked by her ex-boyfriend on social media and went viral days ago.

Although Kwalle noted that the incident was …

kannywood.JPG

via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2SKKPwb

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top