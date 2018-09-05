Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Politics Kano 2019: Shekarau disowns aide, denies leaving PDP – Premium Times Newspaper

#1
A former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, has refuted a claim by his spokesman, Sule Ya’u, that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In an audio clip repeatedly aired on some...



Read more via Premium Times Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2wHNWKY

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top