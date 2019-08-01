The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bewaji local government area of Kano state has suspended Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of house of representatives. According to a statement signed by Suleiman Gwarmai, chairman of the APC in Bebeji, the lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency. Jibrin was suspended over alleged anti-party …
