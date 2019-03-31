The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Saturday organised a special prayer session at the Kano Central Mosque for the Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje administration as he is about to enter into his second term in office.
The session was attended by District Heads, Chief Imam …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V7HAie
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The session was attended by District Heads, Chief Imam …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V7HAie
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]