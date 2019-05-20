Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has assured that the newly additional four Emirates have come to stay, insisting that, they were created in good faith without any disdainful treatment to anybody or group of individuals.
He said this on Sunday while insisting that the Emir …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W8cjzu
Get More Nigeria Political News
He said this on Sunday while insisting that the Emir …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W8cjzu
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]