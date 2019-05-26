Politics Kano governor, Ganduje appoints new Permanent Secretaries 3 weeks after sacking former P.S – Daily Post Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of 36 permanent secretaries in an acting capacity.

A terse statement at the weekend signed by the Head of Civil Service (HOCS), Mohammad Auwal Naiya, directed all “acting permanent secretaries to report to government house for administrative …



