Metro Kano govt bans opposite sexes from plying same tricycles – Official - Premium Times

#1
The Kano State Government has banned persons of opposite genders from plying same commercial tricycles across the state from January, 2020, an official has announced.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed this on Wednesday at the closing ceremony of 77th annual Islamic Vacation Course (IVC) organised by Zone A of Muslim Society of Nigeria (MSSN) held at Bayero University, Kano.

Mr Ganduje, who was represented by Commander General of Hisbah Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the state government is committed towards upholding Islamic values.

GANDUJE.jpg
read more
 
[250]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top