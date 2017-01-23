Socio-economic activities in Kano, Kano state capital have been partially paralyzed, following a scarcity and subsequent increase in the pump price of petrol. According to the News Agency of Nigeria, some marketers have increased petrol price from the official N145 per litre to between N153 and N155 per litre.It is even more expensive in the black market, selling at between N850 and N900 per four litres. The situation is worse outside the state capital as a litre of the commodity in some local government areas of the state now cost more than N155. Also, most of the filling stations are closed, and the few that were operating had long queues of vehicles.