Rabiu Sulaiman-Bichi, Kano state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This comes two days after the supreme court upheld the election of Abdullahi Ganduje as governor of the state.
The apex court dismissed the suit filed by Abba Kabir Yusuf, PDP’s candidate in the election, to challenge the victory of his APC rival.
Sulaiman-Bichi has not made any public pronouncement on his defection, but sources in that party said he defected alongside some members.
