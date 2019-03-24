The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room has expressed concern over widespread irregularities, especially violence in the Kano State supplementary election held on Saturday.
The organization, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to discard the supplementary elections where violence occurred and proceed to make a declaration …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2Ollgzb
Get More Nigeria Political News
The organization, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to discard the supplementary elections where violence occurred and proceed to make a declaration …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2Ollgzb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]