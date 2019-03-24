Politics Kano Polls: Inec Should Use Results In Areas Without Violence —Situation Room – Plus TV Africa

The Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room has expressed concern over widespread irregularities, especially violence in the Kano State supplementary election held on Saturday.

The organization, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to discard the supplementary elections where violence occurred and proceed to make a declaration …



