|Metro 193 new cases of #COVID19; 58-Lagos 46-Kano 35-Jigawa 12-Yobe
|Metro News
|Metro “Almajiris Are Breeding Grounds For Coronavirus” – Kano State Governor, Ganduje Reveals – Naijaloaded Nigeria News
|Metro News
|Metro 184 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Lagos, Kano, Katsina, others - Linda ikejis blog
|Metro News
|Metro 8 new deaths, 146 new cases of #COVID19; 57-Lagos 27-Kano 10-Kwara 9-Edo 8-Bauchi
|Metro News
|Metro Covid-19: Death toll rises to 32 in Kano – Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
