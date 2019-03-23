Metro Kano Re-run Turns Bloody: Thugs Take Over Like Osun Re-run With “Compromised” New Police DIG – OluFamous.Com

#1
There is apparent security breach and tension in Kano State as thugs were allowed to take over polling units across the state in the ongoing re-run election. Credible security source disclosed that the existing operational arrangement set by the commissioner of police, Mohammed Wakili, was dislodged on Friday night …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2YaDOqa

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top