Kano residents protest creation of new emirates
A group protesting the creation of new emirates by the Kano State government in Kano yesterday There was a protest in Kano yesterday metropolis yesterday over the creation of four new emirates in the state. Placards-carrying protesters, under …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2E3gm5Y
Get More Nigeria Metro News
A group protesting the creation of new emirates by the Kano State government in Kano yesterday There was a protest in Kano yesterday metropolis yesterday over the creation of four new emirates in the state. Placards-carrying protesters, under …
Read more via Daily Trust – http://bit.ly/2E3gm5Y
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]