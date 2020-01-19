Metro Kano Sharia Police, Hisbah Quizzes American Mum, 46, Planning To Marry 23-Year-Old – Tori News

#1
The two lovers met on Instagram one year ago, exchanged pictures and started online courtship.

The Kano State Sharia law enforcement agency, Hisbah, on Saturday invited an American woman and her lover, Sulaiman Isa, to their office for questioning....

sharia police.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/30BEG91

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top