This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba in Kano on Wednesday.
The Kano State Government has set up a 23-member committee on state-sponsored wedding of 3,000 widows, divorcees and spinsters in the state. This …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2GbBz0U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Kano State Government has set up a 23-member committee on state-sponsored wedding of 3,000 widows, divorcees and spinsters in the state. This …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2GbBz0U
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]