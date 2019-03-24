Politics #KanoRerun: PDP maintains precarious lead in Kano – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is maintaining a very narrow lead after the announcement of results of 24 local governments in Kano State.

Before the rerun election, PDP led with over 26,000 votes. But after the announcement of 24 LGs after the re-run election, APC has polled 33,936 …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Yi9TN2

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top