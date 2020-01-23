Metro Kanu accuses police, soldiers of arresting IPOB members heading to his parents’ burial - Pulse Nigeria

Although IPOB members didn’t show up at the ceremony in their uniform, they praised Kanu and chanted pro-Biafra songs.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has accused Nigerian police and soldiers of arresting members of the group heading to his parents burial on Friday, February 14, 2020.

