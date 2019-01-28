Metro Kanu Heart Foundation Performs 3 Open Heart Surgeries in Abuja – Olisa.tv

#1
The Kanu Heart Foundation over the weekend performed successful surgeries on three ailing children in Nigeria.

The children (Ben Aruna, Kikilola Lawal, and Kehinde Jaiyeoba) had successful open-heart surgeries at the Alliance Hospital, Garki, Area 11 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja led by Dr. Rehan Sayeed Mohammed in company …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2CSKbV9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top