Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu has heaped plaudits on Petrolex Oil and Gas and other sponsors of the Legends’ Charity Football game, which took place at The Hive Stadium in London for their support in making the programme a huge success.
Speaking about the event which was tagged the …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QT4LdN
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Speaking about the event which was tagged the …
read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2QT4LdN
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]