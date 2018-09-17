Superstar rapper, Kanye West whose album Yandhi will be dropping in few hours, took to Twitter to announce that he has changed his name to Ye.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Kanye West wrote; “The being formally known as Kanye West,” he tweeted. “I am YE.” the being …
